Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys tied together for better or worse

Using a high draft pick -- which the Cowboys could well be in position to have -- on a quarterback will probably be a temptation again next spring. And make no mistake: Jones' intentions are good. There is no question of his desire to win. But if the last 18 seasons have proven nothing else, it is that he almost certainly cannot win on his terms, with him the ultimate arbiter of personnel and contracts. It's redundant to suggest that it might be time to try something else, but then again, the Cowboys' fortunes have never looked as bleak as they do right now.