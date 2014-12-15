Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys prove mettle on vital scoring drive

The offense went eight plays and 78 yards to take the lead back and hold it tight. Romo was hit and landed on and whipped throughout that drive, and he came up limping on more than one play. This was the Romo that brings delight and dread in equal measures to Big D. His derring-do and spin moves are the stuff of highlight reels. His disasters are indelible parts of Dallas history, and even with back-to-back wins to start this December, the Cowboys are still just 14-17 in the month since 2007. But if Dallas makes a run this postseason, that drive will, in hindsight, be viewed as the pivot point. The Cowboys could have easily folded into their old patterns. They didn't, instead improving to 7-0 on the road this season behind a quarterback who has thrown 18 touchdowns and one interception while away.