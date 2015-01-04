Tony Romo, Cowboys rally past Lions in Wild Card game

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tony Romo threw two touchdown passes to Terrance Williams, the second for the lead late in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Cowboys rallied for a 24-20 wild-card win over Detroit on Sunday in their first playoff game in five years.
The Lions (11-6) went 99 yards for one of two first-quarter touchdowns, but Matthew Stafford couldn't get them in the end zone again. He fell to 0-2 in the playoffs three years after losing a wild-card game to New Orleans.
The winning drive came after officials reversed a pass interference penalty against Dallas, resulting in a Detroit punt.
