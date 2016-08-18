Tony Romo can rewrite legacy with big Cowboys run

Before we get to that, let's revisit the play that gave rise to Romo's reputation as the NFL's Charlie Brown -- a play that shares DNA with the one that Lucy made famous. Romo's bobbled snap in the Wild Card Round in Seattle after the 2006 season inevitably will be part of any career retrospective, but it has gained an outsized importance because of its aftermath. Parcells blamed his retirement on the heartbreak stemming from the play, and plenty of fans still hold it against Romo, despite some obvious points: