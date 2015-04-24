 Skip to main content
Tony Romo: 'Boys going to win Super Bowl next year

Published: Apr 24, 2015 at 02:24 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Despite losing the NFL's leading rusher in DeMarco Murray, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sees only glory ahead in Big D.

After winning the Nancy Lieberman Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month, Romo made a promise to fans during his acceptance speech.

"This award is very meaningful to me, mostly because I get to be associated with this and to be associated with Nancy," Romo said of the former WNBA player and coach, per The Dallas Morning News. "It's incredible and I really appreciate you, and we're going to win a Super Bowl next year."

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is buying Romo's bold Super Bowl talk. "I know that's how he feels deep down, that in his mind we can go win a championship," Jones said. "I love his confidence. I love his moxie and his swag. I admire that."

The Cowboys were one of last season's biggest surprises, powering their way to a 12-4 record and a playoff win behind the NFL's most rugged offensive line. The team's sturdy front five remains intact, but the loss of Murray -- to the Eagles, no less -- leaves a gaping hole in the Dallas backfield.

Jones dismissed the idea of trading picks for a veteran back (read: Adrian Peterson). If they stick to that philosophy, Dallas remains a top candidate to draft a runner as early as the first round of next week's draft.

Romo was all the more effective last season because of the team's clock-chewing, run-happy approach. They'll need to fill Murray's shoes with more than just Darren McFadden if the veteran passer wants his April promises to be more than just a gust of offseason wind.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

