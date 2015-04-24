Tony Romo: 'Boys going to win Super Bowl next year

Despite losing the NFL's leading rusher in DeMarco Murray, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sees only glory ahead in Big D.
After winning the Nancy Lieberman Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month, Romo made a promise to fans during his acceptance speech.
"This award is very meaningful to me, mostly because I get to be associated with this and to be associated with Nancy," Romo said of the former WNBA player and coach, per The Dallas Morning News. "It's incredible and I really appreciate you, and we're going to win a Super Bowl next year."
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is buying Romo's bold Super Bowl talk. "I know that's how he feels deep down, that in his mind we can go win a championship," Jones said. "I love his confidence. I love his moxie and his swag. I admire that."
Jones dismissed the idea of trading picks for a veteran back (read: Adrian Peterson). If they stick to that philosophy, Dallas remains a top candidate to draft a runner as early as the first round of next week's draft.
Romo was all the more effective last season because of the team's clock-chewing, run-happy approach. They'll need to fill Murray's shoes with more than just Darren McFadden if the veteran passer wants his April promises to be more than just a gust of offseason wind.
