Around the NFL

Tony Romo believes in Cowboys UDFA running back

Published: Aug 11, 2015 at 01:01 AM

Tony Romo believes in Gus Johnson.

After all the offseason questions surrounding Darren McFadden and Joseph Randle, Dallas' starting running back during their preseason opener will almost certainly be Johnson, an undrafted free agent and the pride of Stephen F. Austin.

And after a few practices, Romo is starting to see some momentum building in Johnson's favor.

"Gus did a good job yesterday. We had a short yardage and goal line," Romo said on KTCK-AM 1310 via The Dallas Morning News. "It's hard because you don't have live so you don't have the chance to show your ability to break a tackle, maybe get through a gap with a thud, not being a thud, it's not a tackle. I just think he showed a little bit when we were live yesterday in some of the shortage. He's got a chance."

Johnson has the opportunity many undrafted free agents would pray for on the eve of camp. In front of him, the depth chart has completely parted ways and allowed him to get opportunities behind the league's strongest offensive line.

Owner Jerry Jones would like nothing more than to see Johnson seize the moment, helping him erase some of the early doubts on McFadden and Randle as they come back from their respective hamstring and oblique injuries.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Steve Smith's retirement news and predicts the training camp QB battles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans running back Devin Singletary, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlight Players of the Week

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Houston running back Devin Singletary highlight NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to have season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder., the team announced on Wednesday.
news

DT Javon Hargrave: 49ers let guard down after 5-0 start

After the Niners got back on track this past Sunday to end a three-game skid, DT Javon Hargrave admitted that San Francisco let its guard down after a dominant 5-0 start.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'pissed off' about blown deep shots 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's "pissed off" about blown deep throws in the first 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) expected to start vs. Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is expected to start Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, assuming Wednesday's practice goes well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn't know if he'll be starter after bye: 'We haven't talked about that'

Mac Jones, who was benched in the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Germany, said he has not been told if he'll be starting in Week 12 versus the New York Giants.  
news

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Health & Safety: Data sensor technology provides insights, better care for players

A look at efforts the NFL is undertaking using data sensor technology to improve player health and safety.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over as interim OC, the team announced on Tuesday morning.