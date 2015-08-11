Tony Romo believes in Cowboys UDFA running back

After all the offseason questions surrounding Darren McFadden and Joseph Randle, Dallas' starting running back during their preseason opener will almost certainly be Johnson, an undrafted free agent and the pride of Stephen F. Austin.
And after a few practices, Romo is starting to see some momentum building in Johnson's favor.
"Gus did a good job yesterday. We had a short yardage and goal line," Romo said on KTCK-AM 1310 via The Dallas Morning News. "It's hard because you don't have live so you don't have the chance to show your ability to break a tackle, maybe get through a gap with a thud, not being a thud, it's not a tackle. I just think he showed a little bit when we were live yesterday in some of the shortage. He's got a chance."
Johnson has the opportunity many undrafted free agents would pray for on the eve of camp. In front of him, the depth chart has completely parted ways and allowed him to get opportunities behind the league's strongest offensive line.
Owner Jerry Jones would like nothing more than to see Johnson seize the moment, helping him erase some of the early doubts on McFadden and Randle as they come back from their respective hamstring and oblique injuries.
