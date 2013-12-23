Tony Romo (back) to get MRI after Dallas Cowboys' win

Published: Dec 23, 2013 at 12:08 AM
Kevin Patra

Quarterback Tony Romo jogged gingerly to the sideline after finding running back DeMarco Murray to keep the Dallas Cowboys' season alive and set up next Sunday night'sNFC East title showdown.

Romo didn't decline to celebrate the 24-23 win, or to pay some sort of homage to Barry Sanders. No, the usually enthusiastic quarterback was stymied by back pain.

"I tweaked it in the game," Romo said, per the Cowboys' official website. "For whatever reason, just the twist or whatever that was, definitely just made it not feel comfortable."

The Cowboys confirmed Romo will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his back injury.

The maligned quarterback was in obvious pain as he led the Cowboys to a come-from-behind victory, erasing the lasting memory of his earlier interception.

There were some questions after the game whether or not the injury was actually to the quarterback's leg, as coach Jason Garrett said it looked as if Romo got "leg-whipped" somehow.

Owner Jerry Jones sounded optimistic after the win and said the back injury won't keep Romo from playing.

"We think it'll be OK, but it was a tightening --  it wasn't a contusion," Jones said. "It was a little tight, but they're working on him and we'll work on that all week. He really had a little of it in practice, to give you an idea, this past week -- just a little tightness."

Romo's likely will be limited in practice as he deals with the pain.

For the third straight season, the Cowboys will be in prime time with the NFC East on the line in Week 17. Dallas will need a healthy Romo to keep up with Chip Kelly's high-scoring Philadelphia Eagles.

The phrase "Romo's back" will have multiple meanings in Big D this week.

We recap every Week 16 game, including the Cowboys' dramatic win, in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

