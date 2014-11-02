Around the NFL

Tony Romo (back) inactive; Brandon Weeden starts

Published: Nov 02, 2014 at 03:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tony Romowill not play Sunday due to a back injury when the Dallas Cowboyshost the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Desmond Purnell report, per a source close to Romo. Brandon Weeden got his first start of the season. Dallas later announced that the starting signal-caller is inactive.

Romo suffered a back injury Monday night and took a shot to return late in the game. The quarterback didn't practice all week and was listed as questionable. Rapoport reported Saturday that Romo planned to participate in that day's walkthrough.

According to Purnell, the quarterback has two fractures in his transverse process -- a small bone that sticks out of either side of the vertebrae. It is not the same injury that Romo dealt with last year, the QB confirmed to Purnell, which necessitated season-ending surgery. 

Dallas won't put its star quarterback in harm's way with a 6-2 record.

Cowboys coaches expected Romo to show up and talk his way into Sunday's game, but the quarterback made the call Saturday night that he couldn't play this week, per Rapoport, according to a source informed of Romo's injury.

Rapoport added on NFL Network's GameDay First that Cowboys coaches are already preparing for the possibility that after Romo sits out today he also doesn't go to London and rests up until after the team's Week 11 bye. It's a pain and functionality issue. The bone will likely never heal, but the pain will have greatly subsided by then.

Weeden played well in spot-duty Monday night. The veteran's extensive work with the first-team offense during weekly practices (when Romo rested) and during OTAs should put him in a position to run the offense.

Once again we expect the Cowboys to rely heavily on DeMarco Murray and a demolishing run-blocking offensive line. Murray is averaging 25.75 carries per game through eight weeks. His 1,054 rushing yards leads the NFL by a whopping 288 yards.

Murray will have a tough test against Todd Bowles' No. 3 ranked run defense, which allows just 77.9 yards per game.

Weeden will be expected to manage the game and not turn the ball over. Expect him to utilize Dez Bryant often against the Cardinals' secondary Sunday in a pivotal NFC bout with a bevy of playoff implications.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 9 game and recaps the Saints' one-sided *TNF win over the Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
news

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday. 
news

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the Jets. First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day-to-day as Panthers consider options at QB

Following an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is considered day-to-day.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears activated running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW