Tony Romo, Adrian Peterson stuck in free agency waiting season

Don't be surprised if the game of chicken between the Cowboys, Texans and Broncos continues until draft week. Romo has no trigger in his contract that compels Dallas to release him. The Cowboys will eventually get cap relief by cutting Romo, but that doesn't kick in until after June 1. Jones isn't worried about public pressure, and his long-term relationship with Romo should be just fine after paying him more than $125 million in his career. What's the rush in letting him go?