Tony Romo activated by Cowboys, starts vs. Dolphins

The procedural move was expected all week as Romo returned to the practice field after missing seven games due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2. Romo started Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Dallas lost all seven contests with Brandon Weeden and Matt Cassel under center this season, falling to 2-7. Despite the tumble, the Cowboys are just 2.5 games back in the NFC East.
Romo's return should spark life into the Cowboys' passing attack. The return of the veteran signal-caller had owner Jerry Jones "singing in the shower" this week.
Facing Ndamukong Suh and the Dolphins' defense on Sunday, we'll see if there is any rust on the 13-year pro.
The Cowboys face a daunting task to return to the playoff, but with Romo back, Dallas believes it can be the first team ever to start 2-7 and make the postseason.