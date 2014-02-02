Tony McDaniel: Denver Broncos appeared to give up

Published: Feb 02, 2014 at 04:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tony McDaniel spoke prophetically about Super Bowl XLVIII long before Seattle tore up the Denver Broncos in a 43-8 slaughter Sunday night.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air in full the Seattle Seahawks' 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

The Seahawks defensive lineman told Around The League on Tuesday that Peyton Manningcould and would be disrupted by Seattle's defense. The numbers weren't gaudy -- one sack and four quarterback hits -- but Seattle successfully crowded Denver's star passer all night.

I caught up with McDaniel in the winning locker room, where he told me Manning just wasn't himself in the second half.

"When we was up about 29 points, just his whole emotion was kind of like he was dry," McDaniel said. "Just the whole team looked like they was giving up, and once we scored again, I knew it was over."

Said edge rusher Cliff Avril: "We knew going into this game that Peyton didn't like people around his feet, so the biggest thing we had to do was get a good pass rush and we knew our DBs would jam up those receivers and disrupt the timing a little bit. We knew it was just a matter of time before we could get to him."

Like McDaniel, Avril agreed that Percy Harvin's kick return score to open the second half shattered Denver's spirit, saying: "How could it not?"

When Denver protects Manning like it did all season, he's the best in the game. When he's badgered, hemmed in and forced to dance outside the pocket, he's not the same quarterback. The Seahawks turned Peyton into someone we're not used to seeing Sunday.

*The "Around The League Podcast" taped our Super Bowl XLVIII recap from MetLife Stadium right after the game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl contenders draft & Week 1 preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Saints, center Erik McCoy agree to five-year extension worth up to $63.75M

Center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) misses second straight practice

San Francisco tight end George Kittle has missed two straight days of practice with a groin injury, putting his availability for Sunday's opener in more doubt.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE