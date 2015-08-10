Around the NFL

Tony McDaniel, Buccaneers strike one-year deal

Published: Aug 10, 2015 at 12:17 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Veteran defensive tackle Tony McDaniel wasn't out of work long following last week's release by the Seattle Seahawks.

McDaniel signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports, via a source who has seen the deal.

The 10-year veteran will have a chance to earn the same payout he was scheduled to receive in the final year of his Seahawks' deal.

A 29-game starter on Seattle's Super Bowl squads of the past two seasons, McDaniel is more of a run stuffer than an interior pass rusher.

He will add much-needed rotational depth to a Buccaneers front seven that recently lost defensive tackle Akeem Spence to back surgery.

With McDaniel and Henry Melton joining All Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay's defensive line figures to show improvement over last year's disappointing unit.

