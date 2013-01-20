Tony Gonzalez: No regrets after likely last NFL game

"I've been very blessed. I don't want anyone to feel sorry for me," Gonzalez said at his locker. "I've had a great ride, an unbelievable ride. ... I have no regrets. Not one. And if there's anyone out there, media or anyone, (who) even think about saying that I'm going to have regrets, I'm telling you right now, that's not the case, and I wouldn't trade it for anything."