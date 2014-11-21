Tony Dungy to be keynote speaker for 2015 USA Football convention

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Associated Press reported that Tony Dungy will be the keynote speaker for USA Football's annual convention.
- MiamiDolphins.com reported that the Dolphins hosted the NFL FLAG essentials training at Sun Life Stadium in conjunction with USA Football earlier this month.
- American Football International announced there will be two Heads Up Football clinics Jan. 29-30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of the International Bowl Week.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor