Tony Dungy to be added to Buccaneers' Ring of Honor

Published: May 08, 2018 at 07:43 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday former head coach Tony Dungy will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor this fall.

Dungy, who guided the Buccaneers to four playoff appearances during his six seasons at the helm, will be honored during a halftime ceremony on Sept. 24 (Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers).

"Tony Dungy's impact on the Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay community is not measured in terms of wins and losses," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer said per the team's official website. "Tony transformed our entire organization and established a winning culture that set the foundation for the most successful era in our franchise's history. Through his exceptional leadership, Tony set a new benchmark for excellence on and off the field that we still strive to achieve to this day."

Dungy will be the 12th member in the Ring of Honor. He was previously inducted into the Indianapolis Colts' Ring of Honor in 2010.

"I will always be grateful to the Glazer family for giving me my first opportunity to coach a team," said Dungy. "It was an awesome time for me and my family as we encountered so many special players, staff members, and fans. This induction into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor puts a bow on all those great memories."

