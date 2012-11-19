Tony Dungy criticizes Dallas Cowboys for mistakes

The Dallas Cowboys struggled to pull off a 23-20 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They often made the task tougher than it needed to be.
Case in point: Brandon Weeden's 17-yard touchdown pass to Ben Watson that handed the Browns a 20-17 fourth-quarter lead came with just nine Cowboys defenders in the huddle. As the play began, cameras caught a Dallas safety and nickel back darting onto the field, but they arrived too late to make a difference.
Former NFL coach Tony Dungy wasn't impressed.
"Again, not being able to do the ordinary things," Dungy said on NBC's pregame coverage of "Sunday Night Football," via The Dallas Morning News. "They're trying to protect a four-point lead with 1:10 to go, and they can't count to 11 and get 11 guys out there. They created this problem themselves just not being able to line up.
"It's not that hard, man," Dungy said, but this is the type of play we've seen before from the Cowboys. It was a sloppy game Dallas nearly dropped to a two-win team.