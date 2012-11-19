Tony Dungy criticizes Dallas Cowboys for mistakes

Published: Nov 19, 2012 at 02:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys struggled to pull off a 23-20 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They often made the task tougher than it needed to be.

Case in point: Brandon Weeden's 17-yard touchdown pass to Ben Watson that handed the Browns a 20-17 fourth-quarter lead came with just nine Cowboys defenders in the huddle. As the play began, cameras caught a Dallas safety and nickel back darting onto the field, but they arrived too late to make a difference.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 23-20 overtime victory over the Cleveland  Browns in Week 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy wasn't impressed.

"Again, not being able to do the ordinary things," Dungy said on NBC's pregame coverage of "Sunday Night Football," via The Dallas Morning News. "They're trying to protect a four-point lead with 1:10 to go, and they can't count to 11 and get 11 guys out there. They created this problem themselves just not being able to line up.

"It's not that hard, man," Dungy said, but this is the type of play we've seen before from the Cowboys. It was a sloppy game Dallas nearly dropped to a two-win team.

The Cowboys remain in the playoff picture with a 5-5 record. Stranger events have occurred than a team like Dallas -- faults and all -- going on a run, but the Cowboys aren't a serious threat until they learn how to get out of their own way.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton giving out 50 tickets in Carolina return: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

Make no mistake, Cam Newton is back in Carolina. His message Thursday was directed at all its fans. Specifically, he wants them back in the building.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 12 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, and there's a new QB1 as we head into the final stretch of college football's regular season.
news

Frank Reich: Colts would like to see 'amazing' Jonathan Taylor get even more touches

Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the league's best running backs this season. Colts head coach Frank Reich recently said the team would like to increase Taylor's workload down the stretch.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Deep dive on Patriots & developing Mac Jones

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW