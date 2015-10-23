Tomsula: 49ers' play 'not acceptable' vs. Seahawks

For the second straight season, the San Francisco 49ers got embarrassed on their home field by the Seattle Seahawks. Thursday night's 20-3 blowout was especially disheartening to coach Jim Tomsula.
"That game today was not what we want," Tomsula said, via CSN Bay Area. "It was not acceptable. We did not play well. We don't have an excuse. Again, that lies right here and we need to do a better job. We're going to take the next few days and get after that."
It's the fourth time this season the Niners have lost by 14 or more points. Thursday night the offense was particularly terrible, punting nine times while picking up just eight first downs. They compiled seven three-and-out drives.
Colin Kaepernick disintegrated along with his crumbling protection after showing promise the past two weeks. He didn't get much help either. The 49ers compiled just 142 total yards of offense -- 81 passing, 61 rushing -- and Kaepernick was sacked six times.
"We have to shore up our protection," Tomsula said. "For sure, we've got to get our protection shored up. There were a couple of balls I'm sure (Kaepernick) wants back."
There have been several times already this season the 49ers have looked like the worst team in football, including Thursday night. If the poor play continues, it's fair to wonder if Tomsula's seat will start to heat up before he even finishes his first season on the job.