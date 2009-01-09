Tomlinson still bothered by groin injury, listed as doubtful

SAN DIEGO -- LaDainian Tomlinson was officially listed as doubtful by the Chargers on Friday, two days before they play at Pittsburgh in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game.
Tomlinson himself said he was doubtful two days earlier, and there's a growing expectation that the 2006 NFL MVP won't play because of a detached tendon in his groin.
"I'm going to hold out hope, but I don't know if that's realistic," San Diego coach Norv Turner said.
Tomlinson played just over a quarter in Saturday night's 23-17 overtime wild-card victory over the Indianapolis Colts before the injury forced him to the sideline after he scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Turner said there was no need to rule Tomlinson out before Sunday.
"I don't think we need to do that because he is feeling better, and if he gets up Sunday and he's feeling good, we may want him to be one of the 45," Turner said.
Pro Bowl tight end Antonio Gates (ankle) is listed as questionable, and kicker Nate Kaeding (groin, ankle) is probable. Tomlinson and Gates missed practice all week. Kaeding missed practice Thursday and Friday after spraining his ankle in practice Wednesday.
