Tomlinson says he's done talking about Chargers

NOTES: QB Mark Sanchez is still not jogging or running on his surgically repaired left knee, but has been doing some running in a pool. He had surgery Feb. 17 to repair the patella ligament to prevent future dislocations of the kneecap. ... K Nick Folk, the leading candidate to replace Jay Feely, said he has corrected "bad habits" that developed after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip last offseason. The former Pro Bowl pick for Dallas missed field goals in six consecutive games last season before being released by the Cowboys. "Everything leads back to the surgery," said Folk, who said he rushed himself to participate in training camp. "That's what I can kind of attribute it to." ... DE Shaun Ellis, participating in voluntary offseason workouts, said his surgically repaired left hand "feels good, but I haven't hit anything yet." Ellis broke the hand in the Jets' 17-14 playoff win at San Diego, and needed screws inserted after playing in the Pro Bowl. He expects to be 100 percent by minicamp in June.