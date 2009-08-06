Tomlinson, Moss will be top options in NFL Touchdown Challenge

Remember, there is no accumulation of points over different streaks. You will only receive points for your longest streak. If you select players who find the end zone for the first six consecutive weeks but fail to do so in Week 7, that's a streak of six points. If you start a new streak in Week 8 and correctly choose a player who scores every week for the remainder of the season, that's a streak of 10 weeks and is worth 10 points.