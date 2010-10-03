Tomlinson, Foster headline fantasy's best in Week 4

He's back! Tomlinson, once the most coveted player in fantasy football, showed some glimpses of his past glory with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Bills. Tomlinson, who also caught three passes for 33 yards, scored on runs of 1 and 26 yards. He also averaged an unreal seven yards per carry in the contest. If you landed him on draft day, you're looking like quite the genius right about now.