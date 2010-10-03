Tomlinson, Foster headline fantasy's best in Week 4

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide who was the most valuable player!
David Garrard, QB, Jaguars
Over the last two weeks, Garrard has looked like the second coming of JaMarcus Russell. In fact, some believed he was in danger of losing his starting job to Trent Edwards. Well, he might have saved his spot atop the depth chart with a monster game against the Colts. Garrard threw for 163 yards, rushed for another 44 yards and posted a combined three touchdowns in a shocking 31-28 win. Those numbers were good for 24.92 points.
Arian Foster, RB, Texans
Who needs to play an entire game to put up huge fantasy numbers? Despite the fact that he didn't see his first snap until the second quarter, Foster still ripped the Raiders. He rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 56 yards with a second score. Move over Drew Brees, Chris Johnson and Adrian Peterson, because Foster is the clearly top player in fantasy football right now.
LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, Jets
He's back! Tomlinson, once the most coveted player in fantasy football, showed some glimpses of his past glory with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Bills. Tomlinson, who also caught three passes for 33 yards, scored on runs of 1 and 26 yards. He also averaged an unreal seven yards per carry in the contest. If you landed him on draft day, you're looking like quite the genius right about now.
Terrell Owens, WR, Bengals
As if Tomlinson's explosive performance wasn't enough to put you into the Back to the Future Delorean, how about what Owens did to the Browns? The old veteran looked 10 years his junior, catching 10 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 loss. His score came on a 78-yard pass from Carson Palmer, though Owens was fortunate that the Browns defender fell down on the play and left him a clear path to the end zone.
Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
Gates is quickly re-establishing himself as the No. 1 tight end in fantasy football. With Vincent Jackson out of the mix, he has become the top option in the passing game for Philip Rivers. That was evident against the Cardinals, as Gates put up seven catches, 144 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win. The veteran scored on catches of 22 and 26 yards and finished with an impressive 26.40 fantasy points on NFL.com.
