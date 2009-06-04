Tomlinson, Fitzgerald included in our bold fantasy predictions

2. Darren McFadden is ready to explode. The fourth overall pick in last year's draft was overshadowed by several backs taken much later than he was, but look at it this way: As a rookie in 2008, playing for a team in disarray, with a coaching staff in flux and no weapons around him, McFadden averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per carry. Now consider that the Raiders appear more stable with interim head coach Tom Cable getting the permanent job and the offensive line getting a makeover. Sure, McFadden will give up some carries to both Justin Fargas and Michael Bush, but the former Razorback star is the true home-run hitter in the group. And laugh all you want about the Raiders' first-round reach for WR Darrius Heyward-Bey this year, but he'll stretch the defense -- giving McFadden more room to roam. Projected numbers for 2009: 1,250 yards and 11 TDs.

3. Chris Johnson will have the biggest sophomore slump. With so many rookie running backs having big years in 2008, there are plenty of candidates for the title of biggest sophomore slump. It says here that there won't be any doubt that Tennessee's second-year RB takes the crown. Johnson rushed for 1,228 yards and nine TDs in 15 games for the Titans last season. He might have scored more, but LenDale White had a big year as Tennessee's short-yardage/goal-line back. White is still in the picture. What's more troubling is that I don't think Tennessee has done enough to improve the receiving corps. Meanwhile, in the tough AFC South, all three of Tennessee's division rivals have made improvements to the run defense. Johnson's blazing speed makes him a home-run threat almost anytime he touches the ball, but consistency was not a part of his game last year -- he rushed for fewer than 75 yards in eight of his 14 starts. With teams focused on stopping him, Johnson will be a major disappointment for anyone who drafts him high in fantasy.

4. Matt Cassel will be a bust. I'll start off by saying I was absolutely stunned this offseason when Josh McDaniels thought it was worth trying to get Cassel in Denver. No way would I take Cassel over Jay Cutler...and I'm not sure Cassel is better than Tyler Thigpen. When Brady was lost for the season in Week 1 last year, not much about the New England offense was different from the record-setting attack of '07. In 15 subsequent starts, Cassel had three monster games -- and eight games with fewer than 220 yards passing. My guess is that Thigpen could have put up bigger and better numbers in that Patriots offense last season after Brady went down. Now consider this: If it were Thigpen backing up Brady last year and then he was traded to a rebuilding Kansas City team that jettisoned its top target in Tony Gonzalez, would you look at him as a fantasy factor? Not me. So why even touch Cassel?