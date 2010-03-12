Tomlinson completes visit with Jets without a contract

Tomlinson, who has rushed for 12,490 career yards, will turn 31 in June and was released by the Chargers last month after his least productive season. He ran for 730 yards on 223 carries for an average of 3.3 yards per carry, all career lows. Tomlinson scored 12 touchdowns, but his role was reduced in an offense now geared toward Philip Rivers and the passing game.