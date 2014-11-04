Tomlinson: Clowney's 'character flaw' starting to show

The No. 1 overall pick entered the NFL under intense scrutiny and, in the following weeks, managed only to undergo knee surgery, miss a game with an illness and get caught up in a non-scandal involving his Instagram page.
He's learning things the hard way, which is made even harder when some big names around the league weigh in.
"You're disappointing us and you're wearing out your coaches and everybody down in Houston," Warren Sapp said on Total Access Pregame on Monday.
LaDainian Tomlinson added: "That's a character flaw to me. One thing we always try to preach about young athletes is giving them too much early, that's what happens. They don't want to work for it anymore."
At this point, Clowney knows there is only one thing he can do to silence his critics. What are the chances we look back on these days and laugh?
