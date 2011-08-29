Tomlin won't rule out Leftwich's return this season for Steelers

The former University of Oregon star re-signed with the Steelers after no other team expressed sincere interest in him. Knowing this was likely his last camp in Pittsburgh, Dixon has been heavily showcased during the preseason, playing extensively in all three games. The results have been mixed. Dixon is 10-of-24 passing for 132 yards with an interception while playing with the third- and fourth-stringers who likely will be long gone in a week.