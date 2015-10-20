Around the NFL

Tomlin: Steelers preparing Landry Jones to start at QB

Published: Oct 20, 2015 at 05:28 AM

Landry Jones got the job done on Sunday. It sounds like the Steelers will lean on him again in Week 7.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that the team will "play it by ear" with injured quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger (knee) and Mike Vick (hamstring), but will focus on getting Landry ready for the team's upcoming matchup against the 1-5 Chiefs.

"It's safe to prepare as if Landry Jones is our quarterback this week," Tomlin said. "He's healthy."

Jones replaced Vick in the third quarter on Sunday and threw two touchdown passes in a 25-13 win over the Cardinals. Vick revealed on Monday that he has a "tiny tear" in his hamstring. Roethlisberger is probably at least one more week away from a return from a MCL sprain and bone bruise in his knee.

Roethlisberger provided an update on his health during a Tuesday radio spot on KDKA-FM. The quarterback assumes he will split first-team reps with Landry this week.

"It's going to have to be a feel thing, a comfort level," Roethlisberger said. "It's too hard to put a percentage on where I am right now because as I sit here right now talking to you guys in a chair, I feel great, I feel 100 percent. But I don't know anything until I go out and try to do football-related movements on Wednesday."

The 4-2 Steelers have won two of three games without their star quarterback. They are two games behind the undefeated Bengals in the AFC North.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

