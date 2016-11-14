Around the NFL

Tomlin on two-point tries: 'We want to be aggressive'

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 01:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept swinging for two-point tries and missing. Mike Tomlin's team failed on four two-point attempts in Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Chasing the points early changed the complexion of the game late, forcing both teams to try a combined six two-point tries on the night, all of which failed.

"We want to be aggressive," Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "That's not out of line with our personality. Not only recently, but in recent years."

The decision to go for two early set the stage. After the first fail, Pittsburgh was in makeup-mode, but couldn't connect. Had Tomlin kicked from the start, the tenure of the game could have changed.

Steelers players, however, didn't believe chasing the points was the reason they lost.

"It didn't really cost us," tight end Jesse James said. "We had a chance to win. We had our shot, and we didn't follow through.

"Obviously (the lack of conversions) kind of cost us today, but at the same time, the way we look at it is we had our shot to win and we didn't stick it."

The Steelers became the first team to try at least four two-point conversions without converting any since the two-point attempt was introduced to NFL in 1994.

The six two-point tries between Pittsburgh and Dallas tied for the second most combined two-point attempts in a game (7 in Week 14, 2013 between Detroit and Philadelphia).

Tomlin's team was 14 for 17 on two-point attempts over the past three seasons before Sunday's 0-for.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Josh Allen, Bills agree to six-year extension worth $258M

Josh Allen and the Bills have agreed to a six-year contract extension through 2028 worth $258 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Brian Flores: Dolphins 'don't want to trade' CB Xavien Howard

There are only two ways the Dolphins can deal with what CB ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ describes as a fractured relationship with the club. Coach Brian Flores is squarely in favor of repairing the fracture rather than trading the star.
news

Sean McVay: 'Zero chance' Matthew Stafford will ever take preseason snap for Rams

If you thought Sean McVay might reconsider his past approach to the preseason, given that he's breaking in a new QB, think again. Asked whether Matthew Stafford would see action this preseason, the Rams coach responded with a heck no. Not this year, not ever.
news

Titans remove OLB Bud Dupree from PUP list

Titans big free-agent acquisition ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ is one step closer to being ready for the 2021 season. The club announced Friday it activated Dupree from the physically unable to perform list. The edge rusher, who suffered a knee injury last season, passed his physical and is eligible to begin practicing.
news

Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Mike Garafolo reports that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, marking the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe ﻿Looney﻿ and linebacker Todd Davis. 
news

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about. 
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons goes 'sideline to sideline' in impressive HOF Game performance

﻿Micah Parsons﻿ didn't play much in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, but the linebacker showed why the Cowboys pined to make him their first-round pick during the draft process.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers RB Najee Harris had a 'really good start' in HOF Game

Najee Harris averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, but the rookie displayed the power, ability to get to the edge and pass-game acumen to be a three-down running back right out of the gate. 
news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

For the first time since 2019, NFL preseason football was played on Thursday night. It was the Steelers who came away with the win over the Cowboys at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced Thursday. 
news

Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Jordan Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says vaccine decision is 'private' matter, vows to 'avoid' being close contact

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the Minnesota Vikings after sitting out due to COVID-19 protocols, but isn't talking when it comes to his vaccination status going forward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW