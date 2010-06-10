Tomlin indicates Leftwich will start during Roethlisberger suspension

Published: Jun 10, 2010 at 10:58 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers' starting quarterback entering training camp will be Ben Roethlisberger. And Byron Leftwich.

Roethlisberger opens up in interviews

A contrite Ben Roethlisberger said he got caught up in being

a caricature called Big Ben, not the grounded player and person he once was, leading to his off-the-field problems -- and affecting his play. More ...

Because of Roethlisberger's six-game suspension, the Steelers already know they must prepare another quarterback to play when the season starts. From the way coach Mike Tomlin dealt out snaps during the voluntary practices that concluded Thursday, it seems all but certain that Leftwich will be that quarterback.

While Tomlin isn't ruling out third-year pro Dennis Dixon or longtime backup Charlie Batch, the coach said the way that playing time was distributed this spring is an indication of where the Steelers are going.

When Roethlisberger was around, he took nearly all of the snaps with the starters. When he wasn't, Leftwich did.

"I'm not going to name a No. 1 -- I don't need to," Tomlin said after the Steelers held their only practice all spring at Heinz Field. "I think how we distributed reps is an indication at this juncture."

Because Roethlisberger can't practice during his six-game suspension, Tomlin said it becomes even more important for the quarterback to receive quality work during training camp. Tomlin isn't ready to detail how the snaps will be divided during training camp, other than there won't be enough for all four quarterbacks to equally prepare.

"I think he's going to have the mentality like he always has when he reports to training camp," Tomlin said of Roethlisberger. "And that's to put himself in position to be the very best he can and be what we need him to be, and prepare himself for the season. He's still going to have any opportunity to do all these things (to get ready to play)."

Tomlin also isn't concerned -- at least not publicly -- about the practices that Roethlisberger will miss during a suspension that runs into October. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has the option to shorten the ban to four games.

"Ben's a pro," Tomlin said. "When the time and the opportunity to play come for him, I'm sure he'll be excited about that."

While the Steelers brought back Leftwich in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following Roethlisberger's suspension, Tomlin said he intentionally tried not to reduce the amount of practice time Dixon received this spring.

"That may change when we get to training camp," Tomlin said.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

2022 NFL Draft: 11 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah answered questions for an hour and a half on Thursday, previewing the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC) during a media conference call. As you might expect, he offered insight on some of the juiciest draft scuttlebutt.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW