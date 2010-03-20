Tomlin: 'I'm highly concerned for our franchise and for Ben'

Published: Mar 20, 2010 at 12:43 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expressed anxiety over the sexual-assault allegation leveled at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, telling NFL Network's Jennifer Allen on Saturday, "I'm highly concerned for our franchise and for Ben personally."

Tomlin didn't want to say too much about the situation, acknowledging that police in Milledgeville, Ga., are still investigating a 20-year-old female college student's accusation against Roethlisberger.

"My concerns are many, but I think at this time it's kind of appropriate to watch these things and let these things run their course," Tomlin said after arriving in Orlando, Fla., for the NFL Annual Meeting, which starts Sunday. "I think it would be inappropriate for me to have strong feelings one way or another with the investigation being ongoing and so forth. Like everyone else, you watch these things unfold."

Tomlin's statements echoed what Steelers president Art Rooney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday.

"I mean, look, that's one of the things, we do have a little bit of luxury of time," Rooney said. "If we were at a different point in the year, we may have to be thinking and doing something different. But at the moment, I think we're in a situation we're going to let this investigation play out and then go from there."

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, in which the woman accused Roethlisberger, 28, of sexually assaulting her in a Georgia nightclub earlier this month. Roethlisberger's attorney, Ed Garland, has said his client hasn't committed a crime.

Roethlisberger also is facing a civil lawsuit in Nevada, stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2008. Attorney Calvin Dunlap, who represents the woman in that case, told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh that Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials contacted him Monday looking to interview his client.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighs in on futures of QB Matt Ryan, WR Calvin Ridley

Owner Arthur Blank made it clear Wednesday he would welcome WR Calvin Ridley and QB Matt Ryan back in 2022, but did little to diminish the uncertainty regarding each of their starkly different situations. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL to re-examine everything related to diversity, hiring of minority head coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league plans to reevaluate everything it is doing as it pertains to diversity and the hiring of minority head coaches, including re-examining the Rooney Rule.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW