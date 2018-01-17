Tomlin defends decision to onside kick in loss to Jags

"I know analytically they probably fall in the lower percentages and things of that nature," Tomlin said, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "If I err, I'm always going to err on the side of action in an effort to win. My guys know that about me. I think more importantly them knowing that about me, they expect that from me. I don't fear failure. I'm going to do what's required to pursue victory, even if it comes across as unconventional. I'm certainly not going to steer away from decision-making for fear of ridicule. Those guys put a lot on the line when we step into stadiums to play. I, in turn, am responsible for putting a lot on the line and embrace doing so. I understand when things don't work out and the criticism that's associated with it. I embrace that. But I go to work with men every day that lay a lot on the line when they step in stadiums as well. I'm just going to provide the same efforts that they provide me."