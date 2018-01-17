Around the NFL

Tomlin defends decision to onside kick in loss to Jags

Published: Jan 17, 2018 at 12:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled within seven points with 2:18 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Divisional Round tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. With two timeouts and the two-minute warning, common practice suggested the Steelers kick deep. If they got a stop, it would put them in decent field position with plenty of time to try and tie the score.

Instead, coach Mike Tomlin elected to try an onside kick, which was woefully botched by kicker Chris Boswell. The Jags got the ball already in field-goal range and after three plays that netted nine yards, Josh Lambo nailed a 45-yard field goal to put Jacksonville up 10 points.

Pittsburgh did score on their final dive to pull within three points with virtually no time left, losing 45-42. Had the Steelers kicked deep, perhaps overtime could have saved the home team.

On Tuesday, Tomlin said he understands why it's being questioned but defended his decision to try the onside kick.

"I know analytically they probably fall in the lower percentages and things of that nature," Tomlin said, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "If I err, I'm always going to err on the side of action in an effort to win. My guys know that about me. I think more importantly them knowing that about me, they expect that from me. I don't fear failure. I'm going to do what's required to pursue victory, even if it comes across as unconventional. I'm certainly not going to steer away from decision-making for fear of ridicule. Those guys put a lot on the line when we step into stadiums to play. I, in turn, am responsible for putting a lot on the line and embrace doing so. I understand when things don't work out and the criticism that's associated with it. I embrace that. But I go to work with men every day that lay a lot on the line when they step in stadiums as well. I'm just going to provide the same efforts that they provide me."

The Steelers' defense couldn't stop the Jags most of the game, playing into Tomlin's decision. Still, Blake Bortles was quarterbacking Jacksonville, not Tom Brady. If his defense couldn't get a stop in that situation -- a much higher percentage than recovering the onside kick -- Pittsburgh didn't deserve to win. Did Tomlin not see how the Jags handled a late-game situation with Bortles in Arizona earlier in the year, not trusting the quarterback to win the game?

Criticizing a decision in hindsight comes easy when it fails. The key is analyzing the process over results. That is why coaches are asked about important choices after games, to see if they can provide insight as to why they took one path over another. Tomlin defending his decision to onside kick, in this case, leaves a lot of reasoning to be desired for Steelers fans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

news

Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Starting fullback Alec Ingold is for the move despite Miami's deep bench at the position.

news

Laremy Tunsil invigorated by start of Texans' new era under DeMeco Ryans: 'A whole new vibe'

Houston is basking in the glow of a new era. The Texans have a new coach, new quarterback and handful of new faces elsewhere. The combined changes have Laremy Tunsil sensing a "whole new vibe."

news

Kevin Huber, longtime Bengals punter, retiring after 14 seasons

Kevin Huber's hometown hero arc is complete. The Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter is calling it career after 14 NFL seasons, announcing his retirement Friday.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill details Andy Reid's free-agency pursuit: 'Think red. Think Super Bowls'

Coming off a career year, linebacker Drue Tranquill left the Chargers for the AFC West rival Chiefs this offseason. Tranquill detailed Thursday the Chiefs' pursuit, which convinced him to defect to K.C.

news

Ex-Saints RB Mark Ingram joins FOX Sports as college football analyst

Mark Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, will join FOX Sports as a college football analyst and will start later this fall.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Still in search of his next NFL squad, DeAndre Hopkins delivered another social media pitch two weeks after assuring future teammates he would make their "job easy." Hopkins is feeling great -- so great he could be playing for another half-dozen seasons.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis out to prove doubters wrong in 2023: 'We're about to do it to 'em'

Expectations might seem lower for the Buccaneers in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, but cornerback Carlton Davis is emphatic in his belief that Tampa Bay is still going to flourish.

news

Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

The prevailing notion surrounding the Giants is that Big Blue lacks a true No. 1 receiver threat. Wideout Darius Slayton, who re-signed with the club this offseason, rejects that notion, believing he can be that go-to target.

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ready to 'seize' bigger opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says he's ready to "seize" the opportunity of being the lead back with Dalvin Cook released.

news

Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott has been studying D.J. Moore: 'He's everything advertised and more'

Bears fourth-round wide receiver Tyler Scott has already found teammate D.J. Moore to be everything he was advertised to be. The rookie also hopes to play well enough that he joins Moore on the field frequently during the season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More