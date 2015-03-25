Around the NFL

Tomlin: DeAngelo Williams a good sub if Bell banned

Published: Mar 25, 2015 at 02:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back DeAngelo Williams, it was viewed mostly as a depth signing of a low-priced veteran.

After watching the running game wither without Le'Veon Bell in the playoffs last season, Williams' addition might be more important early for the Steelers if Bell is suspended for the start of the NFL season.

"We will wait to hear what happens from a league level in regards to that," coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting, referring to Bell's possible suspension, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "But, obviously, we will be prepared to move on without him for whatever time is necessary. The acquisition of Williams helps us in that regard."

Williams missed 10 games in 2014 due to injury, but he has the pedigree to take over the starting role early in the season if Bell misses any time. When Bell returns, Williams is likely return to a complementary role.

"We needed to fortify depth at the running back position," Tomlin said. "He definitely fits the bill."

Bell was arrested on marijuana possession and DUI charges in August. Last month the running back was given 15 months probation and was admitted to a program for first-time offenders as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Generally the NFL views those plea agreements as guilty verdicts under the substance-abuse policy, which could lead to a two-game suspension.

The NFL has yet to announce any penalty for Bell, but the Steelers handcuffed their backfield for such a future. Fantasy football players will likely need to do the same.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: S Damar Hamlin 'full go' at training camp

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered some good news Wednesday: Safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared for practice. "Damar Hamlin is full go here at camp, and we are behind him 100%," McDermott said to reporters. "We'll go at his cadence."

news

Giants sign LT Andrew Thomas to five-year, $117.5 million contract extension

The Giants continue to toss around money to crucial building blocks. Big Blue and left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Jason Licht, Buccaneers 'hyper-focused' on QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

For the first time in Jason Licht's tenure as Buccaneers GM, the club will conduct a true QB battle. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to duel for the starting gig, which Licht noted Tuesday is the focal point of training camp.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Jonathan Taylor contract: RB 'market is what the market is'

While Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sits out to start camp, his contract situation remains under scrutiny. The former NFL leading rusher has been one of the vocal players decrying the diminishing running back market.

news

Texans, RT Tytus Howard agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension

The Texans and right tackle Tytus Howard agree on a three-year, $56 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

news

Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ron Rivera excited to focus on football following Commanders sale, but has 'a lot to prove'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera feels as relieved as he is energized by the start of a new era in the nation's capital following the sale of the Washington franchise.

news

Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher signs with Broncos

Brett Maher's historic playoff meltdown wasn't enough to prevent him from getting a new job opportunity. The former cowboys kicker signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, per the league wire.

news

Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with cornerback Trevon Diggs on a five-year, $97 million extension that could become worth up to $104 million with incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Zack Martin not currently at Cowboys' camp; Jerry Jones 'urgent' to win Super Bowl with current group

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin, a member of the Madden "99 Club" and one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, hasn't shown up for the start of training camp as he seeks a new deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More