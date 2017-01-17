Tomlin: Brown 'foolish,' 'selfish' for Facebook post

"The last element of the discussion is Antonio himself. I'll be bluntly honest here. It was foolish of him to do that. It was selfish for him to do that. And it was inconsiderate for him to do that. Not only is it a violation of our policy, it's a violation of league policy. Both of which he knows. So there's consequences to be dealt with from his perspective, we will punish him, we won't punish us. And we'll do so swiftly, and we'll do so internally. I'd imagine the consequences associated with the National Football League's policy in that regard. I'm sure that he'll appropriately absorb all of those things as he moves forward. But larger than that, he's got to grow from this. He has to. He works extremely hard, he's extremely talented and those get minimized with incidents such as this. You wear on your teammates when they have to routinely answer questions about things that aren't preparation- or football-related. It's our desire for him and everyone to be great teammates as well as great players. And he's a great player, he's a hard-working player, he's respected largely in the locker room for those things, but incidents such as this don't help him in that regard. And that's just the reality of it. In a nutshell, that's going to be the gist of the conversation that we have. And the reality is those things don't apply exclusively to Antonio. It's a global thing in regard to professional sport. I think that's often times why you see great players move around from team to team. I definitely don't want that to be his story. I'm sure he doesn't want that to be his story, so he has to address these things that put him and us in position from time to time in settings such as this that need to be addressed.