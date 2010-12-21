Tomlin admits Steelers given first down on 9-yard run vs. Jets

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 06:08 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Coach Mike Tomlin conceded Tuesday that the Steelers were mistakenly awarded a first down on a 9-yard run by Rashard Mendenhall during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New York Jets.

On first-and-10 from the Jets' 35 early in the second quarter, Mendenhall gained 9 yards to the 26. After momentary confusion as the chain crew began moving the sticks, referee Peter Morelli's crew put the ball down at the 25 and signaled a first down.

The statistics crew hastily awarded Mendenhall a 10-yard carry -- an extra yard that wound up giving him a 100-yard game. The Steelers went on to score a touchdown on Ben Roethlisberger's 9-yard pass to Matt Spaeth.

Mendenhall wound up with 100 yards on 17 carries, rather than the 99 he actually gained.

Tomlin said the Steelers benefited, but he added that the spotting of the ball is always tricky, even if it shouldn't have been in this situation. CBS cameras clearly showed Mendenhall coming up short on the play.

"They spotted it as a first down, and, in that situation, it worked in our favor so we moved on," Tomlin said. "I did think he was a yard short."

Mendenhall is seventh in the NFL with 1,173 rushing yards. He averages 83.8 yards per game.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top quarterback prospects

Which current AFC quarterback does Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett most resemble? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top five quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux among 21 prospects who'll attend 2022 NFL Draft

On Thursday, the NFL released a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. Among those making the trip to Las Vegas: Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sauce Gardner and Malik Willis.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW