Tom Telesco, Mike McCoy primed to revive San Diego Chargers

Philip Rivers seemed to transform from a star into a turnover machine over the past two seasons. Some of the issues can be attributed to A.J. letting talent go (Darren Sproles, anyone?) and totally botching the Vincent Jackson and Marcus McNeill situations. Some can be attributed to injuries and a turnstile on the offensive line. Some can be attributed to Ryan Mathews' underachievement. And yes, some is on Norv. Last year, I would argue that a lot of the issues spawned from Rivers' poor decisions. McCoy is here to fix Rivers. Prior coaching ventures certainly speak to McCoy's skills as a QB whisperer. And he was smart enough to tap former Arizona Cardinals boss Ken Whisenhunt as his offensive coordinator and sounding board. Wise move for a first-time head coach; this is a sign that McCoy gets it.