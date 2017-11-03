Around the NFL

Tom Savage: You can't replace Deshaun Watson

Published: Nov 03, 2017 at 04:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Savage takes over under center for the Houston Texans following Deshaun Watson's ACL tear. The veteran quarterback has no illusions he'll be able to replicate the rookie's incredible freelancing playing.

"You can't really replace Deshaun Watson," Savage said Friday, via NFL Network's James Palmer.

Added Savage: "I'm just going to state the obvious. There's things he can do that I can't do," per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

A statuesque passer, Savage does not possess the mobility or slipperiness in the pocket Watson brought to Houston.

Savage started the season but lasted just two quarters before being replaced by the rookie against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old completed 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards, took an astounding six sacks and fumbled twice in one half of football this season.

Watson's play after taking over for Savage was breathtaking and record-setting. A few of his notable records this season while starting just six games, from NFL Research:

»Most pass TD by a rookie in a 5-game span in NFL history (18).

»Most pass TD in first seven career games since 1970 (19).

»T-most 3-plus pass TD games by rookie in single-season in Super Bowl-era (4).

»Most pass TD by a rookie in a single-season in Texans history (19).

»Longest streak of games with 3-plus pass TD by rookie in NFL history (4).

»First player in NFL history with 400-plus passing yards, four-plus passing TDs and 50-plus rushing yards in a game (Week 8 at Seattle).

Savage said he was "heartbroken" when the rookie's phenomenal season was wiped away by a practice injury. The Texans quarterback knows he can't try to be Watson on the field when Houston takes on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"Sometimes you can't do what Deshaun did. I'm going to go out there and help the team win," Savage said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Colts HC Frank Reich scheduled to interview for Panthers' HC job

Just two months after he was dismissed as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich is on the schedule to interview to become the Carolina Panthers' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

RB Josh Jacobs hopeful of Raiders return, but 'it's got to make sense'

Josh Jacobs is not looking to rush out of Las Vegas as the Raiders running back would like to stay put with the only franchise he's called home thus far in his career.

news

Sean McVay to 'take the appropriate time' to decide on future with Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he will "take the appropriate time" when determining his future in Los Angeles.

news

Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing

The Tennessee Titans on Monday announced the firing of four coaches, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

news

Jeff Saturday promising changes should he remain Colts head coach: 'It would look different'

After going 1-7 during his time as Colts interim coach, Jeff Saturday believes he's the right man for the job considering the circumstances of his shocking arrival.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital just one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, UC health physicians announced on Monday.

news

Dennis Allen expects to return as Saints head coach for 2023 season

Following a 7-10 campaign in his first season, Saints head coach Dennis Allen dismissed needing any assurances he'd keep his job. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," he said.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin not ready to make determination on OC Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin said Monday he is "just not there" yet in his final evaluation of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "I thought he got better, just like our team got better," Tomlin said.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bill Belichick plans to return in 2023 for 24th year as Patriots coach, will 'evaluate everything' in offseason

Bill Belichick isn't leaving his future to speculation: He will be back in 2023. The coach stated as much Monday, directing his and the Patriots' collective focus toward next season when wrapping up 2022 with reporters.

news

Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury following 4-13 season; GM Steve Keim stepping down

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and GM Steve Keim has stepped down from his role, the team announced on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE