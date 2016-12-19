Tom Savage over Brock Osweiler: The right move for the Texans

I feel terrible for Osweiler. What a wild 13 months it has been for the former Bronco. The most underrated part of his meltdown and regression is that John Elway offered him $16 million per year -- but wouldn't go higher. And while Siemian has been a better performer, Denver's offense is currently a mess and has totally regressed since the injury to running back C.J. Anderson. The irony isn't lost that Osweiler got benched in Houston on the same Sunday when New England finally won in Denver. Remember -- and you really have to jog the mental rolodex for this -- Brock beat a then-perfect Patriots team on Thanksgiving weekend last year. Feels like a lifetime ago.