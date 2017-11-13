Around the NFL

Tom Savage: Houston Texans' loss to Rams 'is on me'

Published: Nov 13, 2017 at 01:50 AM
Marc Sessler

A feisty Texans defense made the upstart Rams look entirely mundane for two-plus quarters Sunday. Houston's quarterback refused to take the cue.

Tom Savage doubled as a turnover waterfall in a 33-7 loss to Los Angeles, spitting out a pair of interceptions and losing two fumbles for a spiraling Texans offense.

Thirteen possessions. One scoring drive. Zero hope for the remainder of this season.

"It's on the quarterback when we put up seven points," Savage said, per ESPN. "It's on me."

The fill-in for an injured Deshaun Watson also watched a pick-six reversed by penalty, another likely interception-for-score bounce off the hands of Trumaine Johnson and a third errant rainbow nearly stolen away downfield.

Savage also tossed a 26-yard touchdown to Bruce Ellington in the second quarter, a moment in time when his box score was still intact and the Texans seemed to sport a chance at the upset.

Losing dynamic wideout Will Fuller (ribs) didn't help, but anyone with a pair of eyes can see the steep, tumultuous tumble from Watson to Savage. It's easy to blame him, but Savage can't be dinged for lacking Watson's marvelous athleticism and creativity. Most of the league's signal-callers can't come close to what we saw from the rookie before he tore up his knee.

Coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Monday that Savage will start against the Arizona Cardinals this week.

Sitting at 3-6, Houston can't help but wonder what might have been before Watson went down -- stripping the league of another star player -- and putting an underwater understudy in his place.

It's not what this up-and-down NFL campaign needed, but the Rams, for one, aren't complaining.

