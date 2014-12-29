Tom Coughlin will return to New York Giants in 2015

Coughlin came to the Giants in 2004 and has served as Eli Manning's coach during the quarterback's entire career in New York. Coughlin has won two Super Bowls in his 11 seasons, but the Giants have not returned to the playoffs in the three years since they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Coughlin has a 176-96 record in New York and an 8-3 mark in the playoffs.
Coughlin will be 69 by the start of the 2015 season, but he believes that starting his head-coaching career at 49 years old (with the Jaguars in 1995) makes him young for the profession.
The Giants finished with a losing record for the second-consecutive season -- a first in the Coughlin era -- but there were positives to take out of the year. Eli Manning had the best statistical season of his career under new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, while rookie wideout Odell Beckham Jr. emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in the game.
New York has work to do in other areas of the roster, but this team is not far away from contending in the NFC East. On Monday, the decision was made that Coughlin remains the right choice to lead the way.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.