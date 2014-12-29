Tom Coughlin will return to New York Giants in 2015

Coughlin came to the Giants in 2004 and has served as Eli Manning's coach during the quarterback's entire career in New York. Coughlin has won two Super Bowls in his 11 seasons, but the Giants have not returned to the playoffs in the three years since they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Coughlin has a 176-96 record in New York and an 8-3 mark in the playoffs.