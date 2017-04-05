Tom Coughlin will 'have to stifle' coaching inclinations

As I noted on the Around The NFL Podcast from Indianapolis, I was struck at the scouting combine by how simpatico the new Jaguars power structure -- Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and Marrone -- seemed to be. While some of this is an effort to put on a unified front and it's quite early for anything to go catastrophically wrong, behind the scenes there seems to be a legitimate mutual appreciation between the three. I think having Coughlin stay invested and in his lane will be essential toward keeping those good vibes alive despite interviewing for head coaching jobs only a year ago. Coughlin "stepped down" from his post as head coach of the Giants back in early 2016.