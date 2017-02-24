Around the NFL

Tom Coughlin wants more 'toughness' out of Jaguars

Published: Feb 24, 2017 at 04:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Coughlin has watched the tape. He's seen the ups, downs and in-betweens from last year's Jaguars team.

His primary takeaway? This year's club needs to learn how to drop the hammer.

"This league can benefit from more of (a tough) attitude. This team can," Coughlin told reporters on Friday. "You've got to play through some things."

The quote is quintessential Coughlin, an old-school now attached to the Jaguars as the team's executive VP of football operations.

We'll hold off on gauging their "toughness," but Jacksonville's 3-13 record speaks for itself.

Pointing to an earlier era of play, Coughlin singled out new receivers coach Keenan McCardell -- a player drafted in the 12th round in 1991 -- as someone who embodied that quality of on-field grit during his improbable 16-year career.

"To look at Keenan, to look at his background, where he came from and what he was able to accomplish, you better believe he can share information to the players in that room on how to be successful in this league. It starts with toughness," Coughlin said. "Now that's not the first thing on most people's lists when it comes to talking about receivers. But you talk about a guy who's tough, he wouldn't miss a practice with a separated shoulder. That's a little bit of something that has to happen. This league can benefit from more of that attitude and this team from that attitude as well."

Coughlin emphasized he wasn't urging players to forge on through a "serious injury," but noted: "You're a pro. This isn't passing camp. It's a tough game, it's a tough business. You've got to play through some things if your team is gonna succeed."

Coughlin went on to level Jacksonville's low-wattage offense as an operation in need of more balance. After the team "boasted" the league's largest run-pass imbalance last season, Coughlin was asked if that dynamic bothered him.

"A lot," Coughlin said. "I don't think you're helping the quarterback at all when you don't rush the football. I think for our team to be successful in this division -- noting that there are teams that'll come in and run the ball and try to hold the ball, keep your offense on the sideline -- we need to be able to do some of that as well."

Coughlin wasn't finished: "It's easy to say it's a correctable thing, but as you know in this league, you get behind, you're trying to find ways to get back in the game as fast as you can no matter whether it's three points or 10 points."

Too often for Jacksonville, it was 10 points, or more, last season. Coughlin wants to see a team that imposes its will on the field -- not one being pushed around by burlier outfits from the AFC South and beyond.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Saints-Buccaneers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year with a spinal cord contusion.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered broken foot vs. Dolphins, will miss rest of season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot early during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on two-TD game vs. Titans: 'This one meant a lot to me'

With eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Titans, Eagles WR A.J. Brown explains how important it was to get some revenge against his former team.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 13 action.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo exits with ankle injury in first half of win over Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Backup QB Brock Purdy would lead the Niners to a 33-17 win.

news

Packers earn NFL-record 787th victory in franchise history, moving past rival Bears for first time

On the strength of Sunday's 28-19 win, the Green Bay Packers have become the NFL's all-time winningest franchise and passed the archrival Chicago Bears for the first time.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) active, RB Joe Mixon (concussion) inactive vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is active, while running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is inactive for today's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers knee sprain in win over Broncos

Lamar Jackson suffered a knee sprain and did not return in the Baltimore Ravens' 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters following the game that the injury would be a matter of "days to weeks."

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE