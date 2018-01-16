Tom Coughlin's unique success vs. Bill Belichick ... explained!

O'Hara: When I think back on my seven years playing for Coughlin, it all comes down to attention to detail and preparation. It was stressed constantly that although you can't win the game on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you can certainly lose it. That was driven home from the time I got there in 2004 until I retired. To be prepared for any situation gave us great confidence heading into any contest, let alone Super Bowl XLII against Belichick and the Patriots. I specifically remember one instance of this in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl XLII. Our offensive line coach, Pat Flaherty, watched every Belichick-led PatriotsSuper Bowl (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) and noticed they started each game with a different front than their normal base 3-4 defense. We talked about that almost every day leading up to the game. It was, Don't be surprised if their defense plays mind games on that first possession. Well, that's what happened. They lined up on the first drive in a 4-3 odd front, but we were ready for it and had a big play from Eli Manning to Plaxico Burress. With the kind of preparation Coughlin demanded from all of us, players and coaches alike, we were ready for it.