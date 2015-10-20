Around the NFL

Tom Coughlin on loss to Eagles: 'That's bad football'

Published: Oct 20, 2015 at 02:56 AM

Neither the Eagles nor the Giants looked sharp in Monday night's clash. The two combined for seven turnovers and 21 penalties. The Giants floundered in their 27-7 prime-time loss.

New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin expressed his frustration following the team's lackluster outing.

"You can't play like that," Coughlin said per The New York Post. "That's bad football. ... Both sides had penalties and turnovers. But they did more with their opportunities than we did."

A mistake prone and porous Giants defense gave the Eagles a relatively easy night -- although Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford did throw three interceptions (and still won). The Giants' defense gave the Eagles first downs on a roughing-the-passer penalty and a running-into-the-kicker penalty which kept both of the Eagles' touchdown drives alive.

"A win is a win," Bradford said. "Our goal was to get a win and that's what we did."

Both currently stand at 3-3 and are tied for first in the NFC East. They'll meet again in Week 17.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

