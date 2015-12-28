Around the NFL

Tom Coughlin on Giants' woes: 'I'm responsible'

Published: Dec 28, 2015 at 09:25 AM

Tom Coughlin has been written off as the soon-to-be former coach of the Giants so many times by now, it can be excused if he stopped paying attention to the rumor mill long ago.

But even Coughlin won't deny that this year feels different. The Giants are about to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, their longest drought since the dark pre-Parcells days of the 70s and early 80s.

To compound matters, the Giants are crawling to the finish line. After losing a ridiculous string of close games entering Week 16, the Giants looked like a broken team during Sunday night's embarrassing blowout loss to the Vikings. Playing without Odell Beckham certainly didn't help, but New York's inability to compete was a decidedly bad look.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who has never played a down in the NFL without Coughlin as his coach, talked like a guy who's been tipped off to seismic activity ahead for a organization lauded for its stability.

"I have great respect for (Coughlin), I wanted to do my job and do my job well, and get into the playoffs and have a big season, so he could continue to be the head coach," Manning said, via the New York Daily News. "Feel disappointed that I wasn't able to play at a better level for him."

Manning was one of several Giants players who expressed disappointment they couldn't deliver a better effort on Coughlin's behalf this season.

"I feel badly that they feel that way," Coughlin said Monday. "It's a shame that they have to be put in the position where they have to respond about something to do with me. Again, it's not about me. I'm here for them. If you want to break it all down, blame it all on me, I'm the head coach, I'm responsible.

"We lose, I lose the game for our players. Put it that way, leave it that way. We try like heck not to put these young men in a position where they feel badly about the circumstances that the head coach finds himself in."

If this is the end for Coughlin, he'll walk away as one of the best coaches in franchise history and the proud owner of two Super Bowl titles. In a year or two, he'll enter the team's Ring of Honor and applause will cascade from the MetLife Stadium rafters before he addresses Giants fans in that familiar grandfatherly tone.

The end was going to come eventually. If we've reached that point, Coughlin has only good things to look forward to.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
news

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals placed outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, placing his availability for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in at least temporary doubt.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa designated for return off injured reserve

Quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ was officially designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL sprain) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ for at least the next three weeks after announcing that he will be placed on injured reserve. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Fourth-down confidence built on 'level of trust'

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7 of 8 on fourth down this year. General manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday that the team's aggressive philosophy is a product of its "level of trust" among players and coaches.
news

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles could potentially be without one of their key offensive starters for Thursday's clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady not worried about thumb injury ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Eagles

Rest assured, Bucs fans: Tom Brady is essentially a lock for Thursday Night Football despite dealing with a nagging right thumb injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Lions will play the remainder of the 2021 season without Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow, who is set to undergo season-ending toe surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW