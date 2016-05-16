 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tom Coughlin itching to coach again in NFL

Published: May 16, 2016 at 02:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Coughlin couldn't find the ideal landing spot to continue his coaching career in 2016 after partying ways with the New York Giants -- mutual or otherwise. The soon-to-be 70-year-old man isn't giving up that he will get another chance in the near future.

"I've coached 47 years of my life," Coughlin told Peter King of The MMQB on Sunday night. "You take it away, and that's not an easy thing to duplicate."

Coughlin added that his "motor is starting to run again."

With OTAs set to kick off, it's not a surprise Coughlin is getting the football itch. The coach in him knows he should be on the field evaluating some undrafted rookie linebacker from Hudson Valley Community College who probably won't make the final 53.

Coughlin spent 12 years as head coach of the Giants after eight with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most NFL coaches have a short shelf life, meaning there will inevitably be jobs open in January. Given the respect Coughlin has within league circles and the NFL's tendency to recycle coaches with unending regularity, his name will definitely be brought up as a candidate for openings in 2017.

Coughlin understands, at his age, it will take some faith by an organization to give him another shot.

"We'll see," he said. "It'll take two to tango. The 70-year-old-man stuff will be a factor, and I'm sure they'll know this would be a three- or four-year thing. ... They'll have to know the guy. If I have an opportunity to speak to anyone (about a coaching job), they'll see what I'd be able to do for them."

Known throughout his career as a disciplinarian, Coughlin could find a landing spot on a team that believes it needs a kick in the pants to get over the hump.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.
news

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus rushing yards, per NFL Research.
news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 
news

Panthers DT Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96M contract extension

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.