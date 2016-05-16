Tom Coughlin itching to coach again in NFL

Tom Coughlin couldn't find the ideal landing spot to continue his coaching career in 2016 after partying ways with the New York Giants -- mutual or otherwise. The soon-to-be 70-year-old man isn't giving up that he will get another chance in the near future.
"I've coached 47 years of my life," Coughlin told Peter King of The MMQB on Sunday night. "You take it away, and that's not an easy thing to duplicate."
Coughlin added that his "motor is starting to run again."
With OTAs set to kick off, it's not a surprise Coughlin is getting the football itch. The coach in him knows he should be on the field evaluating some undrafted rookie linebacker from Hudson Valley Community College who probably won't make the final 53.
Most NFL coaches have a short shelf life, meaning there will inevitably be jobs open in January. Given the respect Coughlin has within league circles and the NFL's tendency to recycle coaches with unending regularity, his name will definitely be brought up as a candidate for openings in 2017.
Coughlin understands, at his age, it will take some faith by an organization to give him another shot.
"We'll see," he said. "It'll take two to tango. The 70-year-old-man stuff will be a factor, and I'm sure they'll know this would be a three- or four-year thing. ... They'll have to know the guy. If I have an opportunity to speak to anyone (about a coaching job), they'll see what I'd be able to do for them."
Known throughout his career as a disciplinarian, Coughlin could find a landing spot on a team that believes it needs a kick in the pants to get over the hump.