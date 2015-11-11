Tom Coughlin: I regret that Edelman isn't a Giant

The New York Giants thought enough of former Patriots running back Shane Vereen to sign him this offseason to a three-year, $12.35 million deal.
Coach Tom Coughlin, though, hasn't forgotten the budding New England star that Big Blue let walk away: Julian Edelman.
"I was very impressed. I was very, very impressed with the young man," Coughlin said ahead of Sunday's showdown with the undefeated Patriots, per CSN New England. "He was very serious. I kind of like those kind of guys. ... He was serious about his business and the game of football and what he was looking for."
Said Coughlin: "I certainly regret the fact that he's not in this uniform. But that's the way it goes."
From another angle, 31 teams failed to project what Edelman would become for the Patriots once Wes Welker moved on.
It's also fair to wonder if Edelman would have found success anywhere else, as New England continues to teach lessons on growing your own talent and turning other teams' rubbish into rubies.