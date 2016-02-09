Tom Coughlin: 'I'm way too young' for retirement

"Not well, not very well, to be honest with you," Coughlin responded with a wry smile, via NJ.com. "It's a very difficult thing, I don't care who you are, or how long you've been doing it. I've been doing it a long time, so you get yourself into the rhythm. Your whole life, the calendar of your life is based on football, about the seasons, whether it's in-season or out of season. You have a schedule that you follow. So there's some adjusting for me to make."