Tom Coughlin: 'I'm way too young' for retirement

Published: Feb 09, 2016 at 12:09 AM
Tom Coughlin still has the coaching itch.

For the first offseason in more than a decade, the two-time Super Bowl winning head coach doesn't have a team to prep. Speaking Monday on FOX News, to discuss his Jay Fund charity, Coughlin said so far he's struggled with being out of coaching.

"Not well, not very well, to be honest with you," Coughlin responded with a wry smile, via NJ.com. "It's a very difficult thing, I don't care who you are, or how long you've been doing it. I've been doing it a long time, so you get yourself into the rhythm. Your whole life, the calendar of your life is based on football, about the seasons, whether it's in-season or out of season. You have a schedule that you follow. So there's some adjusting for me to make."

The New York Giants parted ways with Coughlin in what appeared an almost forced retirement. But Coughlin -- as he did at his final news conference in New York -- bristled at the idea he was retired.

"I'm not ret ... I don't like that word," he said. "I'm way too young for that."

Coughlin spoke to the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles about their open coaching positions earlier this offseason, but didn't feel comfortable with either situation. Giants co-owner John Mara reiterated during Super Bowl week that he'd welcome Coughlin remaining with the franchise in some capacity, but nothing appears imminent.

This year's coaching carousel displayed a dearth of quality candidates. Perhaps the 69-year-old Coughlin will get another chance to quell his coaching itch next season.

