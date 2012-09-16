 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tom Coughlin, Greg Schiano argue after Giants' win

Published: Sep 16, 2012 at 10:06 AM

Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz don't meet again until Sunday night, but Tom Coughlin and Greg Schiano provided a nice undercard of squabbling coaches at the Meadowlands.

Fox cameras captured Coughlin jawing at Schiano seconds after the New York Giants' 41-34 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. According to The Star-Ledger, Coughlin was upset that Bucs defenders attempted to tackle Giants quarterback Eli Manning during a kneel-down in the final seconds.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay
will re-air the New York Giants' 41-34 win over the Tampa Bay  Buccaneers in Week 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

" NFL Network schedule

"I don't think you do that," Coughlin said, according to the New York Post. "You don't do that in this league. Not only that, you jeopardize the offensive line, you jeopardize the quarterback. Thank goodness we didn't get anybody hurt -- that I know of. A couple of linemen were late getting in."

Manning told reporters after the game that he took "a little bit of a cheap shot" on the play, according to the Post. Wide receiver Victor Cruz made several mentions of a "cheap shot" during his time with reporters. Defensive lineman Justin Tuck said the play "won't be forgotten."

Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said the players were just doing as they're instructed, and Schiano confirmed that, saying it's something his Rutgers teams always did.

"I don't know if that's not something that's done in the National Football League," the first-year Bucs coach said, according to the Post. "What I do with our football team is that we fight until they tell us game over. And there's nothing dirty about it, there's nothing illegal about it. We crowd the ball like a sneak defense and try to knock it loose. ...

"We're not going to quit -- that's just the way I coach and teach our players. If some people are upset about it, that's just the way it goes. I don't have any hesitation. That's the way we play. We play clean, hard football until they tell us the game is over."

Coughlin clearly appeared to be the aggressor in the exchange, but Schiano wasn't holding back on return fire. Respect your elders, Greg.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu signing new two-year, $13.75 million deal with Saints

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing a two-year, $13.75 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jaylon Johnson, Bears agree to new four-year, $76 million contract

Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

NFL Network's 'Free Agency Frenzy' coverage kicks off Monday, March 11

NFL Network's "Free Agency Frenzy" airs Monday, March 11 through Wednesday, March 13 beginning at 11 a.m. ET each day, with 27 on-air analysts, reporters and hosts providing 8 hours of daily live coverage.