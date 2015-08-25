Tom Coughlin concerned with Victor Cruz calf injury

The New York Giants wide receiver sat out another practice on Tuesday as the effects of a strained calf continue to linger. The injury kept Cruz out of two practices last week, leading the receiver to say he'd "definitely" be back this week. That's not the case, and Giants coach Tom Coughlin admits there is some concern.
"Concerned? Yeah," the coach said, according to the New York Daily News. "Because obviously there were a couple of slotted opportunities (for Cruz to practice last week). Yeah, yeah I am."
Before the calf injury, Cruz had been speeding along in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. Cruz and Coughlin have both said the calf injury is unrelated to the knee recovery. Coughlin added that Cruz is "day to day" and won't play in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Jets if he doesn't practice this week.
"I would like to see him get out there and be able to stay out there," Coughlin said. "As soon as that can be done, that's possible, then that's what would happen."
If Cruz doesn't play against the Jets, there's a very good chance he'll miss the entire preseason since most coaches don't play starters in the final exhibition game. This would be a setback for Cruz, who had hoped to use the preseason to knock off some rust.
