Tom Clements to leave Packers; Capers set to return

Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that associate head coach/offense Tom Clements will "move on to some other interests." Clements' contract is expiring.
Clements spent the past 11 seasons with the Packers, starting as quarterbacks coach in 2006 before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2012 and then associate head coach. Clements took over play-calling duties in 2015, only to see McCarthy take back the reins later that season.
"I'd like to take this moment to thank Tom for an incredible 11 years here and what we were able to accomplish during that time," McCarthy said. "Really the impact he had, not only with us on our coaching staff, but with Aaron Rodgers and the quarterbacks. I know Aaron is very appreciative of what he's been able to establish with Tom, both professionally and personally."
One change Packers fans stumped vociferously for the past several seasons does not appear to be happening: Dom Capers is poised to return.
"This is no time for drama," McCarthy said. "Dom Capers is an outstanding football coach. That doesn't change. He had a tough challenge in front of him this year, and once again that coaching staff dealt with a lot. I think clearly if you look at the way the team was motivated, the way they were prepared, the things we were able to do, the adjustments we made, it's all part of it. So, a lot of good things came out of that."
McCarthy also declaratively shot down rumors that general manager Ted Thompson could move on from the team.
"Ted is back," McCarthy said. "I don't know where the heck some of these articles come from. I don't see any change in him as far as his vision ... he's working, I don't see any change in that."
Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf is scheduled to meet with the Indianapolis Colts to interview for their open GM position.