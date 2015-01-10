Tom Brady yells at official after sack

Tom Brady was under pressure throughout Saturday's 35-31 Divisional Round win over Baltimore, and he had a hard time keeping cool.
Brady took some post-whistle contact by Ravens defensive tackle Pernell McPhee on the play below, and then blew a gasket when the official did not call a penalty for taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct.
In reality, Brady was the one that was lucky not to get a flag. And he should have been upset at himself for taking back-to-back sacks that took him out of field goal range.
